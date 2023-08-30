Here we go again: ERCOT calls on Texans to conserve energy Wednesday evening

Mostly sunny skies, low humidity in store Wednesday

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – For the second day in a row, ERCOT has issued a conservation appeal.

Texans are being asked to conserve energy Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Similar to Tuesday, ERCOT expects low operating reserves this afternoon and evening due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation.

Emergency operations were avoided Tuesday, which ERCOT says is due to the the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with wind improvements and additional grid reliability tools.

You can monitor grid conditions here.