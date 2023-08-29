Watch CBS News
ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy due to forecasted low wind generation, outages

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT is expecting operating reserves to be lower on Tuesday and ask that Texans conserve energy between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.  

The lower operating reserves are due to forecasted lower wind generation and the high level of unexpected thermal generation outages.

Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday. 

ERCOT says that today's conservation appeal does not indicate that there are emergency conditions at this time.

ERCOT is asking all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

On Aug. 10, ERCOT set a new all-time unofficial peak demand record. This summer alone, 10 new all-time peak demand records have been set.

You can track grid conditions here

First published on August 29, 2023 / 12:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

