Watch CBS News
Local News

ERCOT calls on Texans to conserve energy Thursday evening

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Dangerous heat sticks around today
Dangerous heat sticks around today 02:52

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT is yet again asking Texans to conserve energy. 

From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, ERCOT asks that residents and business owners conserve energy due to high forecasted temperatures, low wind and declining solar power generation.

ERCOT says similar conditions are expected for Friday.

The peak demand record continues to break this month, according to ERCOT. 

Just yesterday, ERCOT issued level one and level two energy emergencies due to low power reserves and an increased use of energy. To avoid an energy emergency, ERCOT would have had to use controlled outages, but never reached that point.

You can monitor grid conditions here.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 12:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.