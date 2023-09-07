ERCOT calls on Texans to conserve energy Thursday evening

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – ERCOT is yet again asking Texans to conserve energy.

From 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, ERCOT asks that residents and business owners conserve energy due to high forecasted temperatures, low wind and declining solar power generation.

ERCOT says similar conditions are expected for Friday.

The peak demand record continues to break this month, according to ERCOT.

Just yesterday, ERCOT issued level one and level two energy emergencies due to low power reserves and an increased use of energy. To avoid an energy emergency, ERCOT would have had to use controlled outages, but never reached that point.

You can monitor grid conditions here.