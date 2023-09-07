ERCOT declares level 2 energy emergency as Texas grid strains

Tracking near-record temps through at least Saturday

Tracking near-record temps through at least Saturday

Tracking near-record temps through at least Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas declared a level 2 energy emergency Wednesday evening.

ERCOT

ERCOT is asking everyone to reduce their electric use.

"If you have medical needs, contact your local utility, and have a backup plan," a statement from ERCOT reads.

The council said additional resources are being deployed and controlled outages may be needed to protect the electric system.

Reserves are below 1750, but there are not currently any controlled outages.

This is a developing story.