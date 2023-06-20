ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electricity due to excessive heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to voluntarily reduce electricity use due to extreme temperatures and forecasted record demand.

The Voluntary Conservation Notice is in effect Tuesday, June 20 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT.

The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has also issued Weather Alerts for June 20 - 21. An excessive heat warning remains in effect for much of North Texas, including the Metroplex, through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high at 120 degrees, so try and stay cool.

Wednesday is the first day of summer, and it will feel like it. Highs remain in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits. Again, a few isolated showers and storms are possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A couple of showers may linger overnight.

Whether you are under an heat advisory or warning, all of North Texas will experience dangerous conditions. If you need to be outside, remember to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. After going for a drive, check your backseat to make sure pets and kids are not left behind.

#TXANS Update—6/20/2023: ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for today from 4–8 p.m. due to extreme heat & forecasted record demand. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so. ERCOT is not in emergency operations. https://t.co/SZ8ZOry02C pic.twitter.com/7Mg2NCw9K3 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) June 20, 2023

ERCOT, which manages most of the state's electricity grid, tweeted that it's not in emergency operations despite the intense summer heat.