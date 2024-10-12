Enjoyable weather to return to North Texas this week

NORTH TEXAS – Super dry air is on our doorstep and will arrive this week. Prepare for chilly mornings also.

Future feels-like temps by Tuesday morning will be a crisp, dry upper 50s to low 60s across the board.

Late next week into the weekend, an upper-level jet stream disturbance could dive south through the Lower 48 and pass over the Southwest before ejecting energy over the southern and central Plains states. The European model is more optimistic about this change and more bullish on rain chances. The American model is a bit slower and brings in some changes the following week. Either way, our pattern could be shifting soon. Fingers crossed!

Here's what the Euro is showing for rainfall: plenty of activity in the region and multiple chances as well. We'll see how this trends for the major runs of the Euro and if the American model comes into agreement as well.

Seven-day forecast: HOW ABOUT THIS?! 70s midweek?