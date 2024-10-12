Watch CBS News
Enjoyable weather to return to North Texas this week

By Collin Myers

/ CBS Texas

North Texas to see significant temperature drop by midweek
NORTH TEXAS – Super dry air is on our doorstep and will arrive this week. Prepare for chilly mornings also.

1.png

Future feels-like temps by Tuesday morning will be a crisp, dry upper 50s to low 60s across the board. 

2.png

Late next week into the weekend, an upper-level jet stream disturbance could dive south through the Lower 48 and pass over the Southwest before ejecting energy over the southern and central Plains states. The European model is more optimistic about this change and more bullish on rain chances. The American model is a bit slower and brings in some changes the following week. Either way, our pattern could be shifting soon. Fingers crossed!

3.png

Here's what the Euro is showing for rainfall: plenty of activity in the region and multiple chances as well. We'll see how this trends for the major runs of the Euro and if the American model comes into agreement as well.

4.png
5.png

Seven-day forecast: HOW ABOUT THIS?! 70s midweek?

6.png

