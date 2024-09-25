Enhanced security accompanies State Fair of Texas gun ban

DALLAS — Opening day for the State Fair of Texas is just two days away and the final preparations for keeping fair-goers safe were being made Wednesday.

The fair's gun ban remains in place so far, but fair security has other changes as you enter the fairgrounds.

Metal detectors will still be a part of the fair entry process, but now, there are designated lines for people with backpacks, diaper bags, purses

Air Operation Vice President Nate Gross oversees all of it. He has one central message for fair-goers.

"Sure, you're going to see several layers of security when you're at the fair, you're going to see Dallas police," said Gross. "They are our largest partner. From a public safety perspective, Dallas Fire Rescue is here for any of the paramedic needs. Behind me, we call ourselves 'The most Texan place on earth'. And we could not be the most Texan place on earth if we were not the safest place on earth."

Security cameras are part of a network of surveillance connected to the State Fair Command Center.

An average of 100,000 people a day will visit the state fair for the next 24-day run.

The Fair's safety team will also include 200 retired police officers and private security personnel.

Before attending the fair, fairgoers are encouraged to visit BigTex.com for specific guidelines.