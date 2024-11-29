Increased patrols to ensure travel safety across North Texas this weekend

NORTH TEXAS – The Texas Department of Public Safety began ramping up enforcement efforts on Wednesday and will continue them through Sunday, ensuring travel safety throughout the weekend.

Texas Highway Patrol is monitoring a range of traffic violations, including not wearing seatbelts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to adhere to the "Move Over, Slow Down" law, DPS shared in a news release.

Retired DPS Director Steven McCraw, whose tenure ended Wednesday after 15 years of service, emphasized the importance of road safety and staying vigilant, especially during the holiday season.

"There can be countless distractions this time of year, but your safety and the safety of others is what matters most," McCraw said. "Take your time, avoid distractions and let's ensure everyone arrives to their destination this holiday season."

DPS participates in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative during the Thanksgiving holiday each year.

Last year, DPS issued 41,093 warnings and citations, including 11,525 for speeding, 1,310 for driving without insurance and 596 for seat belt and child seat violations. Enforcement efforts also led to 54 felony arrests, 36 DWI arrests and 18 fugitive arrests.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the holiday season and beyond:

Don't drink and drive.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits reading, writing or sending electronic messages unless your vehicle is stopped.

Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Extend this courtesy to other drivers stopped on the side of the road.

Make sure everyone is wearing a seatbelt.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Stay alert and prepare for unexpected situations.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only.

Don't cut in front of large trucks and avoid sudden braking in front of them.

If you are involved in a non-injury crash and can move your vehicle, do so to minimize traffic disruption.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number saved in your phone [1-800-525-5555] for any type of assistance.

Regularly check your vehicle to ensure it is properly maintained, and always secure your cargo.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions.