Texas DPS director Steve McCraw retires

AUSTIN – Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has retired after 15 years of service.

Texas DPS said McCraw's last day at the office was Nov. 27, almost three months after he announced he would be retiring. His official last day is Nov. 30.

"Serving as the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety has been the greatest honor of my life," McCraw said. "I leave knowing that the future of this department is in the best possible hands. The continued efforts and commitment to excellence by those that work at DPS have made, and will continue to make, a profound difference in the lives of the people of this great state."

Freeman F. Martin will take over as director on Dec. 1 and will be sworn in on Dec. 2.

"Director Steve McCraw has headed the Texas Department of Public Safety with integrity and dedication for the last 15 years," said Gov. Greg Abbott. "I thank him for his exceptional service to the state and for always upholding the rule of law in our great state. Director McCraw played a pivotal role in keeping Texans safe, and his legacy will live on for generations."

McCraw has been the director of Texas DPS for 15 years, but is perhaps best known for his handling of the aftermath of the 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Immediately after the shooting, McCraw and other officials praised responding law enforcement officers for their response. In the days that followed, however, more information about the response showed that officers, including 13 DPS troopers, waited for more than an hour to confront the gunman.

Later that year, McCraw rebuffed demands from parents of the victims that he resign. He previously told CNN he would step down if his agency had any culpability.

McCraw began his career with the DPS in 1977, before spending more than 20 years with the FBI. He became the Texas homeland security director in 2004, and took over as DPS director in 2009.