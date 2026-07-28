Investigators work to identify skeletal remains found in Ellis County

Authorities in Ellis County are seeking to identify skeletal remains found earlier this week and are acknowledging speculation about a possible connection to a missing man from Waxahachie.

The remains were discovered at 2:49 p.m. Monday near Bell Branch Road and FM 876 in Italy, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the individual's identity.

"We are aware of social media posts circulating regarding an adult male who was reported missing to the Waxahachie Police Department," the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "Our investigators are working closely with Waxahachie police detectives and the missing person's family in the event these remains belong to their loved one."

The sheriff's office declined to speculate on who the remains may belong to until the identification is confirmed. The name will be released once it is verified and the family has been notified.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.