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Ellis County homeowner to face charges after dog dies in extreme heat, police say

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Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers,
Nelly Carreño
Nelly Carreño
Nelly Carreño is an Emmy Award-winning bilingual meteorologist with more than 20 years of experience forecasting in major television markets, including Dallas, Boston, and Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Nelly Carreño

/ CBS Texas

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Charges are expected for an Ellis County homeowner after a dog died in triple‑digit heat, according to Glenn Heights police.

The dog was found dead on Wednesday in a backyard on Dorothy Lane, the department said.

Police confirmed they plan to pursue charges, though they have not released the suspect's name or the specific offenses.

Neighbors told CBS News Texas the dog had been kept outside in a cage for months. Several said they repeatedly called police and even went to the station in person, fearing the animal was in danger. They shared photos showing the dog's condition and said they had long urged authorities to intervene.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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