Grand Prairie ISD teacher arrested in Duncanville child sexual assault case, police say

Duncanville police arrested a Grand Prairie ISD teacher on Friday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

James Robinson, who has been placed on administrative leave by the school district, was taken into custody on the first‑degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child - prohibited person, police said.

According to the Duncanville Police Department, no additional details were released to "protect the privacy of those involved and to preserve the integrity of the case."

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

James Robinson Duncanville Police Department

"The Duncanville Police Department recognizes the serious nature of allegations involving crimes against children and remains committed to conducting thorough, impartial investigations while ensuring victims receive the appropriate support and resources," the department said in a news release.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Hernandez at the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 780-3842.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.