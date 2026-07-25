NBA forward and Duncanville native Ron Holland II gives back to his hometown at back-to-school event

A Duncanville native and NBA forward returned to his hometown Saturday to give back to the community he grew up in.

Ron Holland II has scored more than 1,100 points for the Detroit Pistons since being drafted fifth overall in 2024. Now he's scoring off the court by helping kids get ready for the school year ahead.

A festive atmosphere greeted students and parents at the Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena in Duncanville for the Ready for Greatness: DFW Back-To-School Experience. The gentle giant behind the massive event is Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II. He teamed up with the Duncanville ISD and the City of Duncanville for the free event, providing school supplies, health and wellness resources, educational opportunities, and more to start the school year off on the right foot.

About 1,000 students got backpacks filled with school supplies thanks to the NBA star. His mom, Tarasha, said the Duncanville High School grad came from humble beginnings.

"I think is huge for us to get back to his home to show them where we came from and how we came up," Tarasha Holland said.

"It makes me feel good knowing that I can give back to my community because once when I was a kid, there were people doing things like this for me and knowing that I've been blessed and been put in the position that I'm put in, I love doing things like this, and I can't wait for it to keep growing or over the years," Ron Holland II said.

Brittany Reed came to the event with her daughter, Aubrey, who's going into 5th grade.

"It means a lot to me. Being a single mother, being able to receive assistance getting school supplies is a big help because I have to get school clothes and school shoes. I'm very appreciative for the opportunity to be able to come out and gather the school supplies," Reed said.

Ron Holland's nonprofit "The Holland Group Foundation" will give back to the community again for a holiday event later in the year.