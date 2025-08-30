Watch CBS News
Local News

Beloved explosives detection dog Sasha retires after six years protecting the Texas Capitol

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

After six years of sniffing out danger at the Texas State Capitol, Sasha — the Department of Public Safety's beloved yellow Labrador — is hanging up her badge and heading into retirement.

The 8-year-old K-9 is stepping aside from her post as an explosives detection dog with the Texas Department of Public Safety, where she spent years stationed at the Capitol in Austin, protecting lawmakers, staff and visitors alike.

4.jpg
Sasha Texas Department of Public Safety

Retirement with familiar company

Sasha, who will turn 9 in January, will spend her retirement with her first handler.

"Beyond her incredible nose for detection, Sasha has been a loyal partner, a trusted presence, and a beloved member of the DPS family," DPS said in a social media post on Friday.

8.jpg
Sasha   Texas Department of Public Safety  

A well-earned farewell

"Thank you, Sasha, for your years of service and dedication to protecting and serving Texas. Enjoy your next chapter — you've more than earned it, Sasha!" DPS added.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue