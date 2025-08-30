Beloved explosives detection dog Sasha retires after six years protecting the Texas Capitol

After six years of sniffing out danger at the Texas State Capitol, Sasha — the Department of Public Safety's beloved yellow Labrador — is hanging up her badge and heading into retirement.

The 8-year-old K-9 is stepping aside from her post as an explosives detection dog with the Texas Department of Public Safety, where she spent years stationed at the Capitol in Austin, protecting lawmakers, staff and visitors alike.

Sasha Texas Department of Public Safety

Retirement with familiar company

Sasha, who will turn 9 in January, will spend her retirement with her first handler.

"Beyond her incredible nose for detection, Sasha has been a loyal partner, a trusted presence, and a beloved member of the DPS family," DPS said in a social media post on Friday.

Sasha Texas Department of Public Safety

A well-earned farewell

"Thank you, Sasha, for your years of service and dedication to protecting and serving Texas. Enjoy your next chapter — you've more than earned it, Sasha!" DPS added.