Dozens of Dallas firefighters respond to kitchen fire at The Crescent

A kitchen fire at The Crescent in Uptown Dallas on Thursday morning prompted a large response from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

After smoke was reported coming from the roof, DFR said it dispatched a two-alarm response just after 10 a.m. due to the size of the building. About 45-50 firefighters were on the scene.

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived, DFR said. They determined it started in a restaurant kitchen's ventilation system.

Fire crews were assigned to ensure there was nothing else burning and that all smoke had been vented from the building. No injuries were reported, DFR said.