DoorDash temporarily halts Dallas-Fort Worth deliveries as winter storm brings icy conditions

DoorDash has temporarily halted deliveries across Dallas-Fort Worth as a powerful winter storm sweeps across the country, bringing heavy snow and ice to more than 230 million people, according to the company.

The company said it activated its Severe Weather Protocol and stopped operations in North Texas out of caution, with the pause expected to last at least through Sunday morning. Officials said the timeline could shift depending on how road conditions evolve.

Company monitoring conditions closely

DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said icy roads and deteriorating weather prompted the decision.

"We encourage everyone in affected areas to follow local guidance and take necessary precautions, and we will resume operations as soon as it's safe to do so," Rosenberg said in a statement.

The company said it is tracking updates from local officials and will notify drivers, merchants and customers of any changes.

More updates expected

CBS News Texas will continue to follow developments as the storm moves through the region.