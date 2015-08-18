Donkeys Replace City Lawn Mowers In Lavon

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter



COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Lavon Mayor Chuck Teske's solution to maintaining a five acre tract of undeveloped city property on the cheap is – donkeys.

Lavon's lawn mowers took a beating this summer, costing the city hundreds of dollars.

"We tore up two tires $600 apiece, said Mayor Teske. "To mow it we are burning up a lot of man-hours; we are also tearing up our equipment."

Thus, he brought in two donkeys last week to take over the job of mowing by eating the grass.

"It's kind of a thinking out-of-the-box type situation. We're just trying to save some money," explained Mayor Teske.

The donkeys are on loan from a Lavon police officer. So far, the animals have kept the grass down and may eventually save the city $3,000.

"As far as progress probably haven't had enough to get any evaluations such as yet," said Lavon Public Works Director, Terry McCalpin.

For now, the city's two newest hires are hungry for work and eager to please.

