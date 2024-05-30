Congressional Republicans stick by Trump after conviction, call it a "travesty of justice"

Republicans slam Trump "hush money" verdict Republican lawmakers slam Trump "hush money" verdict 03:20

Washington — Republicans derided the verdict in Donald Trump's New York "hush money" criminal trial on Thursday, sticking by their presumptive nominee for president and claiming bias by the judge — and the jury — against the former president as he was found guilty on all 34 felony counts.

"Today is a shameful day in American history," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement. "This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one."

In a social media post Thursday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote that "these charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal."

Trump was convicted by the jury on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged sexual encounter before the 2016 presidential election. The verdict came as the presidential election is well underway, setting up an unprecedented moment where the presumptive Republican nominee will be a convicted felon — and could even be imprisoned during his campaign, though many legal analysts say that's unlikely.

But prominent Republicans wasted little time before coming to the former president's side. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who is among a list of individuals thought to be under consideration for Trump's running mate, called the verdict "a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice."

"Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power," Rubio said in a post on social media.

Sen. J.D. Vance, an Ohio Republican who is also believed to be on the shortlist and was among a group of GOP lawmakers who traveled to the Manhattan courthouse to support the former president, said the verdict is "an absolute miscarriage of justice."

Sen. J.D. Vance listens as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 13, 2024 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"The partisan slant of this jury pool shows why we ought to litigate politics at the ballot box and not in the courtroom," he added in a post on social media.

On "CBS Mornings" Friday, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said the verdict changes nothing about his support for Trump. "This was a sham, rigged political show trial from the very beginning," he said.

"As President Trump just said ... the real verdict is going to come on Nov. 5 and it's going to be made by the American people," Cotton added.

Many Republicans have highlighted that the trial and jury selection took place in New York City, which is generally more liberal than other parts of the country. And some have accused the judge of being biased, claiming that his family has profited off of the case.

House Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik said the verdict "shows how corrupt and rigged the American justice system has become under Joe Biden."

"I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to the New York Court of Appeals delivering justice and overturning this verdict," Stefanik said in a statement, calling the case a "zombie case" brought by Mr. Biden's allies to "save Biden's failing campaign." She added that Republicans "must redouble our efforts and work around the clock to ensure President Trump is victorious this November to save America from Biden's failed Far Left Democrat agenda."

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican who leads the House Judiciary Committee, called the verdict a "travesty of justice," alleging that it was "designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail."

"Americans see through Democrats' lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal," Jordan said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, shared an image on social media of an upside-down flag.

–Nikole Killion and Alan He contributed reporting.