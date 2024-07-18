Watch CBS News
Dollar Days return to the Dallas Zoo. Here's when and how to get $1 tickets.

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS – Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo are back. 

Every summer, for two days, the Dallas Zoo drops admission price to $1 for anyone ages 3 and older. This summer, those days are July 18 and Aug. 6. 

Tickets for July 18 are sold out but they are still available for Aug. 6.

The zoo says the Dollar Days are to show appreciation for the community's support and to make the zoo accessible to anyone.

In addition to the discounted admission, snacks are available for $1, $2 or $3.

To combat the Texas heat, the zoo has permanently added misting fans throughout the property. They also implemented summer hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Dollar Days, zoo hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The zoo suggests using a rideshare service or taking the DART Red Line straight to the entrance to avoid the busy parking lot. If you do park at the zoo, it's $12.

Admission to the zoo ranges from $18 to $24 on a regular day. Kids under the age of 2 are free everyday.

