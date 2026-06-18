Dirty water, foul odor and chemical burn claims fuel outrage over troubled North Texas water system

A fight over clean water is underway in the city of Trinidad, where concerns about water quality are growing, prompting residents to demand action.

Residents said they've been dealing with discolored water, sediments, and foul odors for months, and some said the problem has now become a health concern. While water is essential to life, in the city of Trinidad, that lifeline is deteriorating.

"If we had the flashlight here, you'll see a lot of particles and stuff," said Misty Logan, a longtime Trinidad resident. "Discoloration, sometimes it looks really orange, brown, smells like lake water, even sometimes when it's clear, it smells like lake water."

Logan said the city's water is a painful reminder of the agony she claims it caused her 16-year-old daughter, MacKenzie.

"She was on my floor crying... literally burning head to toe," Logan said. "She said some spots itched; she got a couple sores off of it on her leg."

Logan said a doctor determined her daughter suffered chemical burns likely following repeated exposure to something in the water.

"Never thought that we'd be afraid of water," she said.

Residents said the water concerns are nothing new. Several said they've dealt with sediment, discoloration and foul-smelling water for years.

Beth Callingsworth said she and others have repeatedly brought these concerns to city council members and the city administrator, with little progress.

"They made it clear, especially in the last meeting that they don't care," Callingsworth said. "I'm watching people suffer. There are so many immunocompromised here, and disabled and elderly and children."

Trinidad Mayor Dennis Haws agrees the water issues are alarming.

"Like a lot of small towns, we've got a lot of infrastructure that's very old, we have a water plant that's pretty old," said Hayes.

Residents said while they feel some city leaders are listening, others are not taking the crisis seriously. Haws said finding the money to fix the water system is a challenge.

"We need help, we need help," said Haws.

In April, the city of Trinidad and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a boil water notice after numerous complaints from residents. But it was lifted two days later. The city then notified the state that it would change the disinfectant used in its water distribution system because of ongoing concerns. TCEQ confirmed to CBS News Texas that it has received multiple complaints regarding Trinidad's water quality, and said the investigation is ongoing.

"It's not easy for a small town like Trinidad to address these issues, " said Haws. It's very expensive to dig these pipes up and put new pipes in."

At least five residents have filed lawsuits against the city tied to the growing tensions inside the community. Attorney CJ Grisham represents several of those plaintiffs.

"What it really boils down to is corruption and incompetence," Grisham said. "We're going to litigate this issue until our clients feel like they've gotten justice. We're going to ensure that the people are held responsible who are responsible."

CBS News Texas reached out to all city council members and the city's administrator to ask them about the ongoing water issues, but after numerous emails, they did not return the request for comment.

Last week, residents organized their own town hall, searching for solutions and hoping to put pressure on leaders to act.

"It's scary and we have a lot of concern," said Callingsworth. "Do you see it? There's a lot of emotion in these meetings. Hopefully, today, because this is all we've asked for years, is a beginning."

Haws is also calling for additional state assistance, such as bringing in the Texas Rangers to investigate the city's ongoing issues, but any of those actions will take time.

As for Logan, whose family now uses bottled water and takes showers outside the city, she said time is something she and her neighbors simply don't have.

"We need our pipes fixed. We need good clean water, that's what it boils down to... Someone to take accountability for what happened to my child, too," Logan said. "We need action. Let's get it fixed."

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m., where residents are expected to once again press city leaders for answers to the water crisis and action.