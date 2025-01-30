DFW Airport travelers react to midair American Airlines jet collision near Washington, D.C.

FORT WORTH – Travelers at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport were feeling a bit weary Thursday, but remained confident in their pilots following a midair collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, which left over 60 dead.

On Wednesday night, an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, crashing into the Potomac River.

One North Texas traveler mentioned how she couldn't sleep the night before her flight after learning of the crash, while another, a first responder, was heading to Washington, D.C. to offer assistance.

"I've been to that airport a number of times, so I've seen the helicopters flying back and forth," said traveler Terrence Howard. "There's the [United States] Capitol there, there's the Pentagon, there's a lot of military things going on. So we just got to get to the bottom of what happened."

While he and Ricardo Almacan admitted to feeling anxious during turbulence, they expressed confidence that they would feel better once they reached their destinations.

"For years, air flights have been the safest way to transport in the world," Almacan said. "That was [just] an unfortunate case."

United Airlines announced waivers for passengers wishing to change their travel plans.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pentagon are all investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including what led to the incident.

The Washington D.C. aircraft crash

Wednesday night's crash marked the first major commercial plane crash the U.S. has experienced in over a decade.

In a video update Wednesday night, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, was a CRJ 700 aircraft traveling from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, D.C.

PSA Airlines is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth.

Four crew members piloted the flight, which carried 60 passengers. Three soldiers were aboard the Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Officials said they believe there are no survivors. As of 7 a.m. CT, rescue teams recovered at least 28 bodies from the plane that had broken into multiple pieces.

"First and most importantly, I'd like to express our deep sorrow about these events," Isom said. "This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones."

The CEO advised those concerned about their loved ones' welfare to call a special helpline at 1-800-679-8215.

"Please know that we'll continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can, but anything we must report must be accurate," Isom said. "We owe that to everyone involved."

President Donald Trump responds

In a news conference that lasted over 30 minutes, President Donald Trump addressed the nation in the White House press briefing room on Thursday morning.

"I speak to you this morning in an hour of anguish for our nation," Mr. Trump said. "We are in mourning, this has really shaken a lot of people."

The president said a search-and-rescue operation is underway and praised the first responders for doing a "phenomenal job" in the moments immediately following the crash.

"We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas," Mr. Trump said. "We'll find out how this disaster occurred and we'll ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was sworn in Wednesday, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who took office last Saturday, joined the president at the briefing and also delivered remarks.

Duffy detailed the "whole of government response" to the crash so far, committing to "get to the bottom of this investigation — not in three years, not in four years, but as quickly as possible."

Hegseth reiterated the administration's commitment to determining the facts surrounding the incident.

He noted that the three soldiers aboard the Black Hawk helicopter included a young captain, a staff sergeant and a CW-2 chief warrant officer, who were engaged in a "routine annual retraining" linked to a "continuity of government" mission.

"The military does dangerous things, it does routine things, on a regular basis," Hegseth said. "Tragically last night a mistake was made."