It's that time of year again: the holiday travel season.

Wednesday was expected to be one of the busiest travel days both on the ground and in the air.

Operations at DFW Airport were running smoothly, with only minor delays.

"We are headed to Spain and Portugal," said Ashlie McMillon, who was checking in for her flight. "We wanted to do something different for Thanksgiving, so we thought we'd go visit family abroad."

David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Travelers at DFW airport were anticipating holiday hiccups, but instead, saw some relief this Thanksgiving Eve.

"It's been quite easy today because there was no traffic coming in," said Felicia Templeton. "Just be patient because you never know what's going to happen."

DFW airport officials expect a little more than 3 million passengers to pass through the airport during the holiday period, with Wednesday, Sunday, and Monday being the busiest days.

"I was expecting a lot worse," Courtney Bravinder said. "I'm worried leaving the Charlotte airport, that's for sure. DFW is pretty smooth, but some airports do not have it all figured out."

AAA said travel numbers are slightly down this year compared to last year. And while the skies are busy, the roads could be even busier. An estimated 5.3 million Texans are expected to drive to their destinations, and AAA said falling gas prices could be one reason why.

"It was $3.65 a month ago today," said Daniel Armbruster, a AAA spokesperson. "Today it is $2.90, so prices are down about .75 cents compared to a month ago."

This year, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is also ranked among the top Thanksgiving travel destinations.

"If you're going to be in the metroplex, you want to avoid those afternoons and evenings, especially on the major arteries like interstate 35, I-30, I-20," Armbruster said. "Those are likely going to have extra congestion, especially tonight and this afternoon."

Many travelers staying optimistic as the beginning of the travel season takes off.

"Get to the airport early and double check everything that you have," McMillon said.