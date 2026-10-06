DeSoto residents report utility billing problems after system upgrade

Some DeSoto residents say they're dealing with utility billing problems following the city's transition to a new billing system earlier this year.

The city sent customers an email back in August warning that bills could be delayed and that other issues could arise.

DeSoto resident Alexis Bryant says she's receiving a water bill in the mail, but when she goes online to pay it, her account shows a zero-dollar balance.

"It's very frustrating because even when you call, I sat on hold today for 44 minutes," she said. "No one answered. Yesterday, about 38 minutes. No one answered."

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The city's website says its utility billing system has been upgraded. It notes that billing is delayed as the city continues the transition.

"Right now, when you have a bill that shows zero balance, then next month you get a bill for the previous month," Bryant said. "So yeah, it's $500 at this point."

The city also says some residents may notice a past-due balance or disconnection date, which they're being told to disregard.

It's unclear how many customers have been affected or when the transition is expected to be complete.

"We just feel like we deserve a little bit more information and a little bit more clarity," Ariel Juarez said.

The billing concerns come as a 9% increase in water and sewer rates took effect on Oct. 1.

For any resident with additional questions, there are two upcoming town halls.

One will be held on Oct. 14 at City Hall, and another on Oct. 21 virtually.