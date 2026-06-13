Chris Watts holds narrow lead over Brian Beck in Denton mayoral runoff, unofficial returns show

Former Mayor Chris Watts barely led Brian Beck in Saturday's runoff election for Denton mayor, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Watts received 50.15% of the vote, while Beck finished with 49.85%, results with all precincts reporting show.

Watts had 7,738 votes, while Beck had 7,691, according to the returns.

CBS News Texas has asked election officials whether the narrow margin will automatically trigger a recount.

The race advanced to a runoff after no candidate reached the 50% threshold in the May 2 local election. Watts led the four‑candidate field with 44% (5,402 votes), followed by Beck with 34% (4,152 votes). Shannon Childs and Angela Brewer were eliminated.

Beck, a university professor, represents District 2 on the Denton City Council.

Watts is an attorney and small‑business owner. He previously served as Denton's mayor from 2014 to 2020 and represented District 4 on the City Council from 2007 to 2013.

The winner will take office as Denton continues to navigate growth, development pressures, and long‑term planning needs. The new mayor will succeed Gerard Hudspeth, who did not seek re‑election after serving since 2020.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.