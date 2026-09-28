Former high school coach in Denton County resigns after arrest on child sex abuse charges, police say

The school district in the Denton County town of Aubrey is the latest in North Texas to have an educator arrested on child sex abuse charges. A coach on the high school football team resigned while under investigation.

Up until a few days ago, Wesley Huber was a powerlifting and assistant football coach at Aubrey High School.

Now the 21-year-old is facing charges that include improper relationship between an educator and a student, possession of child sexual abuse material and sexual assault of a child.

Aubrey police posted a statement saying the department received a report about a possible relationship between an educator and a child on Sept. 21.

Wesley Huber Denton County Jail

A search warrant led to the collection of forensic evidence that led them to Huber and resulted in his arrest on Monday.

The superintendent of the Aubrey Independent School District, Dr. Shannon Saylor, released a statement saying:

"Immediately upon learning about the allegations, the District placed the employee on leave, and the employee submitted a resignation."

The district said it will continue to cooperate with authorities regarding the investigation.

Huber was an all-state athlete at Aubrey High School when he graduated 3 years ago. His bio says he had been working for the district since 2024.

He was taken to the Denton County Jail with three $10,000 bonds.

Neither the police nor the school would say whether they are concerned about any other students with similar allegations.