Denton barbershop owner, former pastor turns himself in over hidden cellphone, invasive recording charge

A Denton barbershop owner and former pastor turned himself in after police say he secretly placed a cellphone in a business restroom and recorded a female employee.

Denton police said 37-year-old Jose Luis Alvarez Williams turned himself in Sept. 10 on an outstanding warrant stemming from an Aug. 3 incident in the 700 block of South Elm Street.

According to police, a female employee at the barbershop discovered a cellphone hidden inside a box in the restroom. She noticed a camera lens pointed toward the toilet area and, after taking a closer look, realized it was the lens of a cellphone.

The victim reported what she discovered to the Denton Police Department. Detectives later determined Alvarez, who owned the business, had allegedly placed the phone in the restroom and recorded the victim.

Denton Police Department

Police said Alvarez admitted to detectives that there are additional victims.

According to Victory World Outreach, Alvarez previously served as a pastor within its fellowship.

"The Church Council immediately removed Mr. Alvarez from all pastoral duties after becoming aware of the allegations, a statement from the church reads. "To clarify, the conduct alleged in this matter did not occur at Victory World Outreach or in connection with the church ... the church takes allegations of inappropriate behavior very seriously and will cooperate with any investigation pursued by the appropriate authorities."

The investigation is ongoing.