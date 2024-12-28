Dense fog expected Sunday morning in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — It has been an active Saturday morning as heavy rain and strong thunderstorms with small hail moved through North Texas. The system is headed out ending the rain and storms from west to east. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for North Texas has expired as of noon, and the First Alert Weather Day has ended. Temperatures will warm into the mid/upper 60s today with breaks in the clouds this afternoon.

CBS News Texas

The greatest severe threat is Saturday afternoon in East Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, where Tornado Watches are in place. In those areas, there is a significant threat of tornadoes and damaging winds. Ensure any friends or family in those areas have multiple ways of receiving warnings and they stay weather aware.

CBS News Texas

All the moisture from today's rain will likely lead to dense fog Sunday morning, especially for areas East of I-35. The CBS News Texas Weather Team is First Alerting to disruptive fog that could drop visibility to under half a mile.

CBS News Texas

The fog may be slow to clear with some morning clouds breaking up for Sunday afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will warm from the 40s in the morning to the upper 60s in DFW. Areas to the east where thick fog lingers, will be cooler with highs in the low 60s.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Monday is expected to bring highs in the upper 70s! Wouldn't be surprised to see some 80s out west. Breezy southwesterly winds and sunny skies boost temperatures ahead of a strong cold front arriving Monday evening. Winds shift out of the north bringing in cooler air, keeping highs in the 50s New Year's Eve! Some will ring in the New Year with temperatures in the 30s. The new year will start out with seasonal temperatures.

CBS News Texas