Watch CBS News
Local News

Dense fog expected overnight; sunshine to return to North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Dense fog expected overnight; sunshine to return to North Texas
Dense fog expected overnight; sunshine to return to North Texas 02:53

NORTH TEXAS – North Texas experienced another day of significant rain, accompanied by strong storms and gusty winds. Localized flooding became an issue, with numerous Flash Flood Warnings issued throughout the day. Heavy rain fell across the region.

1.png

The storms moved east by mid-afternoon. With saturated soils and temperatures dropping into the upper 40s, thick fog is likely to form. Dense fog advisories are expected in the morning in some areas.

2.png

Once the fog clears, fine weather is expected to set in to close the week and continue into the weekend.

3.png

This December has been one of the top 20 wettest on record, with lots of rain and warm temperatures.

4.png

The rain is expected to leave for a while. Currently, there is no rain in the forecast for the next 10 days.

5.png

We've had highs in the 50s for the last two days. It is going to get much warmer.

6.png

Cold air returns on the last day of 2024. We'll be back to layers and coats for the start of 2025.

7.png

There has been an absence of freezing temperatures across the Metroplex so far this season. Only one freeze has been recorded at DFW Airport, in early December when it dropped to 31 degrees.

8.png

A look at the long-range forecast shows cold nights in the 30s but not a freeze, and certainly not a hard freeze (28 degrees or colder).

9.png

My salvia and a few other summer flowers are still on display. It's remarkable to see them this late in the year. Here is your 7-day forecast:

10.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.