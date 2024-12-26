Dense fog expected overnight; sunshine to return to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – North Texas experienced another day of significant rain, accompanied by strong storms and gusty winds. Localized flooding became an issue, with numerous Flash Flood Warnings issued throughout the day. Heavy rain fell across the region.

The storms moved east by mid-afternoon. With saturated soils and temperatures dropping into the upper 40s, thick fog is likely to form. Dense fog advisories are expected in the morning in some areas.

Once the fog clears, fine weather is expected to set in to close the week and continue into the weekend.

This December has been one of the top 20 wettest on record, with lots of rain and warm temperatures.

The rain is expected to leave for a while. Currently, there is no rain in the forecast for the next 10 days.

We've had highs in the 50s for the last two days. It is going to get much warmer.

Cold air returns on the last day of 2024. We'll be back to layers and coats for the start of 2025.

There has been an absence of freezing temperatures across the Metroplex so far this season. Only one freeze has been recorded at DFW Airport, in early December when it dropped to 31 degrees.

A look at the long-range forecast shows cold nights in the 30s but not a freeze, and certainly not a hard freeze (28 degrees or colder).

My salvia and a few other summer flowers are still on display. It's remarkable to see them this late in the year. Here is your 7-day forecast: