Mansion in Texas that once belonged to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders up for sale

Texas mansion that Deion Sanders had built is up for sale

A mansion in Texas that Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders built and owned for many years is on the market. The home is for sale for $5.5 million.

Deion Sanders built this Texas home that is now up for sale. zillow

It's located less than 40 miles north of Dallas in Prosper.

According to the real estate website Zillow, the iconic estate "awaits a stunning restoration." It has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and sits on nearly 6 acres.

The mansion has a pool and basketball court inside, plus a home theater, fitness room and a bowling alley. There's even a barbershop.

The house includes a 14-bay garage with oversized bays for cars, yachts or RVs.

The estimated monthly mortgage is around $30,000.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Sanders sold the home to developers 11 years ago after having owned the home for more than a decade.