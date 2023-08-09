Frisco ISD identifies Heritage High School teen killed while riding bicycle

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Frisco Independent School District has identified the student who was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. 15-year-old Landon Bourque was a sophomore at Heritage High School.

In a statement, a district representative said Frisco ISD is "deeply saddened" by his death.

"Landon was a beloved member of the campus community. His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones. Teachers, students and parents were informed early this morning and counselors are on campus providing for the immediate needs of students," the statement read.

McKinney police say the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Landon was reportedly trying to cross the intersection of Independence Parkway and George Washington Dr. when the driver hit him. Police say the driver stopped and tried to render aid.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy," said McKinney Police Department Public Information Officer Carla Marion Reeves.

Roach Middle School took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to ask people to be patient during first day of school drop-offs, saying, "An accident has occurred near Roach Middle School impacting the flow of traffic to our campus."