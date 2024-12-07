Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly shooting follows verbal, physical altercation in Fort Worth

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating an altercation that resulted in a deadly shooting.

South Division officers responded to Glasgow Road around 5:45 p.m. Friday, the department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in his upper torso. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Jaylon Jermain Jeffery.

Detectives learned that several individuals were involved in a verbal and physical altercation when the suspect fired a single shot at Jeffery, according to police.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Jeffery was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle after the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.