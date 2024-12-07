Deadly shooting follows verbal, physical altercation in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating an altercation that resulted in a deadly shooting.

South Division officers responded to Glasgow Road around 5:45 p.m. Friday, the department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in his upper torso. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Jaylon Jermain Jeffery.

Detectives learned that several individuals were involved in a verbal and physical altercation when the suspect fired a single shot at Jeffery, according to police.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Jeffery was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle after the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.