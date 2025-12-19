1 person dead, 1 in police custody after shooting at Dallas DART station

One person is dead and one person is in jail after a shooting at a DART train station, according to police.

The shooting happened Thursday around 9:40 p.m. at the 8th and Corinth Station, DART police said. This stop is one stop before the Dallas Zoo.

Police said the incident didn't take place on a DART vehicle. Police didn't say what happened leading up to the incident.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Erin LaJames Graham.

The suspect, who is in custody, is 18-year-old Demetrius Rogers. According to Dallas County Jail records, Rogers is being charged with murder and a bond hasn't been set as of Friday morning.