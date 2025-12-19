Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead, 1 in police custody after shooting at Dallas DART station

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

One person is dead and one person is in jail after a shooting at a DART train station, according to police. 

The shooting happened Thursday around 9:40 p.m. at the 8th and Corinth Station, DART police said. This stop is one stop before the Dallas Zoo. 

Police said the incident didn't take place on a DART vehicle. Police didn't say what happened leading up to the incident.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Erin LaJames Graham. 

The suspect, who is in custody, is 18-year-old Demetrius Rogers. According to Dallas County Jail records, Rogers is being charged with murder and a bond hasn't been set as of Friday morning.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue