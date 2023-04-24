Texas authorities investigate mysterious cases of dead cows found with their tongues removed

Six mutilated cows were found dead on different properties along a Texas highway spanning three counties, authorities announced this week.

While investigating the death of a 6-year-old cow, five other similar occurrences were reported along the area near College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff's officials said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Similar mutilations have been reported around the U.S. and efforts to coordinate between agencies were underway, the sheriff's office said.

The 6-year-old cow was found with a "straight, clean cut, with apparent precision" removing the hide around one side of the animal's mouth, authorities said. The tongue was also removed, with no blood spill. Ranchers reported no predators or birds had scavenged the remains, the Sheriff's office said, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks.

The cows were found in similar conditions, but in two instances, additional organs were taken, the Sheriff's office said. A circular cut was made removing the external genitalia, officials said.

"This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow," the sheriff's office wrote.

Each cow was mutilated in a different location and there were no signs of struggle, the grass was undisturbed and there were no footprints or tire tracks discovered around the deceased cows, according to the post.

The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.

Madison County Sheriff officials did not respond on Sunday to a request for comment.

The office urged the public to call them if they are aware of other similar occurrences. Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 936-348-2755.

This isn't the first time cattle have been found mutilated. In 2016, cows in northeast Georgia were found dead with neatly-cut circles sliced into their rear ends.