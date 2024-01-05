Watch CBS News
David Soul, who played Hutch in TV's "Starsky and Hutch," dies at age 80

By Alex Sundby

By Alex Sundby

Actor David Soul, who played Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the popular 1970s TV show "Starsky and Hutch," has died, his wife said in a statement. He was 80.

Soul's wife Helen Snell said Friday that her husband died Thursday following a "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family."

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," Snell said. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

David Soul
American actor David Soul as detective Ken Hutchinson in the TV series "Starsky And Hutch," circa 1977. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Soul acted opposite Paul Michael Glaser, who played Detective Dave Starsky, on the popular crime show, which aired from 1975 to 1979.

In 2004, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson starred in a movie playing the titular characters. The movie also featured cameos from Soul and Glaser.

Soul is survived by Snell and his six children from previous marriages, according to the actor's website.

