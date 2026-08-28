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Driver critically injured in DART train crash in Pleasant Grove area of Dallas, officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

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A driver was critically injured Friday evening when a passenger vehicle and a DART train collided in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas, officials said.

The crash occurred about 6:40 p.m. near North Jim Miller Road and C.F. Hawn Freeway, according to Dallas Fire Rescue.

A DFR rescue unit came upon the crash as it happened and called it in.

"The driver of the vehicle was stuck inside, so a heavy rescue response was dispatched to the call," DFR said in a news release. "However, the heavy rescue response was disregarded because the first arriving truck company was able to get the driver out."

trainwreck.png
Photo courtesy of Preston Colombrito

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, DFR said.

"Train traffic was temporarily held until the scene was cleared," DART spokesperson Erin Myers said.   

DART Police are investigating the crash.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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