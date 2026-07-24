Dallas Zoo's new African Shorelines will feature underwater penguin viewing, flamingos

The Dallas Zoo said Friday construction will start later this year on African Shorelines, a new experience that will add a habitat for endangered penguins among other attractions.

Renderings show a viewing area where visitors will be able to watch the African penguins dive and swim underwater. The zoo will be able to increase its population of the penguin from about 15 to at least 50, according to a news release.

Rendering of the African Shorelines penguin habitat Dallas Zoo

Another section of African Shorelines will include a fully netted habitat for lesser flamingos, allowing the birds to fly freely. A new indoor cafe will provide views of both enclosures.The project will break ground in October, with an expected opening in 2028.

"African Shorelines represents everything we believe the modern zoo experience should be," Lisa New, CEO of the Dallas Zoo, said in a statement. "It reflects our commitment to exceptional animal care, meaningful conservation, and creating unforgettable experiences that inspire people to care about wildlife."

African Shorelines is the first of three phases of Safari Trail, a major expansion of the zoo funded by the Wild Horizons capital campaign. The zoo said it has secured $79 million towards its $120 million goal, including $30 million in bond funding approved by Dallas voters in 2024.

Future projects will include Wild Grasslands, a combined cheetah and rhino habitat, and Okapi Forest, which will be home to monkeys and okapi, an endangered distant relative of giraffes. The entire Safari Trail project is expected to be complete by 2030.