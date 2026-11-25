A park in the heart of downtown Dallas celebrates 50 years of gratitude this Thanksgiving. Thanks-Giving Square welcomes people from around the world every year.

The sound of babbling waterfalls greets visitors at Thanks-Giving Square, and the sight of vivid colors captures their imagination inside.

"It's a rarity. There's less and less stained glass these days," Cameron Carter said.

Carter admired the world's largest horizontal mounted stained-glass window inside the Thanks-Giving Chapel with his friend, Mary Gowdey.

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"I've been coming here for years, oftentimes on bike rides or just walking around, and it's always just very calming to be in here," Gowdey said.

"Not many buildings have intentionality like this does," Carter said.

The color palette known as "Glory Window" encourages the estimated 300,000 visitors a year to slow down and think.

"Thanks-Giving Square is a place of reflection. It's a place where you can understand what you want to want your life to be built around," Thanks-Giving Foundation President and CEO Kyle Ogden said.

The wall of gratitude sits inside the chapel. It's where people write on a card what they're thankful for. Visitors from as far as Spain, Saint Thomas, and Australia have left notes. Visitor Jennifer Araiza is among those who left notes.

"I'm really happy to have a job that I can enjoy and talk to people every single day," Araiza said. "I work as a barista, and I just work with a team that I really, really love and appreciate."

The Thanks-Giving Foundation runs the 3.5-acre urban park. Those with the non-profit carefully catalog the vault of memories on those cards tucked deep in the chapel's basement. They date back more than four decades.

"We get about 500 new cards each month. You can imagine with 6,000 or so of a year going back many, many years, there's just boxes and boxes," Ogden said.

Thanks-Giving Square is Dallas' first downtown park and was dedicated on Thanksgiving Day in 1976.

"There's also the Norman Rockwell mosaic. The bell towers are quite remarkable in the three bronze cast pearls," Ogden said.

Ogden hopes the park allows visitors from near and far to put their differences aside and see a common goal as clear as the serene water flowing around the square.

The City of Dallas cut $500,000 in annual funding, leaving the non-profit with a big deficit. A Dallas spokesperson declined to comment because of pending litigation.