Suspect in 2021 Dallas killing arrested in Mexico after nearly 5 years, police say

Nearly five years after police allege he shot a North Texas man during a catalytic converter theft, the suspected shooter has been arrested in Mexico, extradited to Dallas, and booked into jail, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force took 22-year-old Juvencio Solorzano into custody on Monday. Solorzano is charged with capital murder in connection with the 2021 killing of Sergio Maas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Maas, 22, was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2021, at 3233 Sumter Drive in Dallas.

Dallas police found Maas fatally shot inside his apartment.

Dallas Police Department

The case was initially investigated with no confirmed motive or circumstances immediately known.

Investigators later learned he had been shot after confronting people near his Toyota Sequoia by activating the vehicle's alarm from his balcony.

In 2022, Dallas police identified Solorzano as the suspected shooter and warned that he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Solorzano remained wanted until his arrest in Mexico this week.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.