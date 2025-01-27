Dallas police sergeant indicted on federal gun charges for selling stolen service weapons

DALLAS – A Dallas police sergeant has been indicted on federal gun charges for selling stolen service weapons.

Getty Images

Thomas Michael Fry, 52, is facing three counts of possession and sale of stolen firearms, according to Chad Meacham, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

The state has also charged Fry with three counts of theft of a firearm.

The Dallas Police Department Public Integrity Unit began investigating allegations of criminal misconduct by Fry on Oct. 10, 2022. Investigators determined that between August 2021 and July 2022, Fry stole three duty firearms from the Southeast Patrol Division, where he was assigned at the time, according to the department.

In a news release, Meacham emphasized Fry's betrayal of the department and said his office is committed to pursuing charges against law enforcement officers who fail to uphold their oaths.

Meacham said Fry stole at least three 9mm Sig Sauer pistols from a Dallas Police Department substation and then allegedly pawned them in Oklahoma.

"Police officers have a sacred duty to uphold the rule of law. Instead, this sergeant betrayed his department – and his community – by allegedly pawning stolen firearms," Meacham said. "The U.S. Attorney's Office will not hesitate to pursue charges against law enforcement officers who fail to live up to their oaths."

The investigation was conducted by the Dallas Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Dallas Field Division.

Fry is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted.