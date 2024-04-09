Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas officer accused of stealing firearms from department

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS — A sergeant within the Dallas Police Department is accused of stealing firearms from the department.

The Dallas Police Department Public Integrity Unit launched an investigation on Oct. 10, 2022, on allegations of criminal misconduct by Sgt. Thomas Fry.

Investigators determined that between August 2021 and July 2022, Fry stole three duty firearms from the Southeast Patrol Division, where he was assigned at the time, according to the report.

Three arrest warrants for theft of a firearm were issued for Fry. He turned himself in to Mesquite Police on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 5:23 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.