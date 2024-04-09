Dallas officer accused of stealing firearms from department

DALLAS — A sergeant within the Dallas Police Department is accused of stealing firearms from the department.

The Dallas Police Department Public Integrity Unit launched an investigation on Oct. 10, 2022, on allegations of criminal misconduct by Sgt. Thomas Fry.

Investigators determined that between August 2021 and July 2022, Fry stole three duty firearms from the Southeast Patrol Division, where he was assigned at the time, according to the report.

Three arrest warrants for theft of a firearm were issued for Fry. He turned himself in to Mesquite Police on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.