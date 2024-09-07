Dallas police seek help locating missing 24-year-old man

DALLAS – Dallas police are asking for help locating a 24-year-old man who may need assistance.

Ladarian Abercrumbia was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of North Buckner Boulevard, a "Critical Missing" report said Saturday.

Abercrumbia is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt with white stripes and dark blue pants when last seen.

Anyone with information should contact Dallas police at 911 or (214) 671-4268.