Dallas Police release body camera footage of officer involved shooting that killed armed man

DALLAS — Dallas Police provided an update and body camera footage Monday for an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a knife-wielding man Friday evening.

Friday, June 28, Dallas Police received reports of an aggravated assault and family violence. Three officers responded to a wooded area behind an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Beltline Road around 6:48 p.m.

Police say Senior Corporal Brandon Massey, Officer Dakota Capparucci and Sergeant Yancy Graves found the suspect, 34-year-old Cody Watkins, with a knife inside a tent with the female that made the call.

According to the investigation, the woman was able to get out of the tent while the responding officers ordered Watkins to drop the knife.

Officers then continued to give commands for the suspect to drop the knife and come out of the tent, to which Watkins refused and threw a knife at officers.

"When verbal commands were no longer successful, officers used pepper spray, a taser and a 40mm stinger to get Watkins to comply," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia in a press conference Monday. "The suspect yelled from the forest and said quote 'Why don't you all just kill me then' and then came at the officers holding the knife. Senior Corporal Massey and Officer Capparucci fired their weapons at the suspect, hitting him."

Sergeant Graves did not fire his weapon.

The officers immediately administered first aid and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The woman inside the tent was also taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

No officers were injured.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office were notified and responded to the scene and will conduct their own investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit.