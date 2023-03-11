Man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly dumping dog on Dallas road

Dallas police, PETA looking to identify man seen on video dumping dog on Dowdy Ferry Road

Dallas police, PETA looking to identify man seen on video dumping dog on Dowdy Ferry Road

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A man has been charged with animal cruelty in connection with a video released last week that showed a dog being dumped on the side of a southern Dallas road.

Ramiro Zuniga, 41, was arrested by Dallas police on March 11, 2023. He was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals for allegedly abandoning a dog in the 9000 block of Teagarden Road on Wednesday.

Investigators linked Zuniga to a video released on Friday by the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission. The video, apparently captured on March 8, showed a man in a white SUV pull over and let a dog out before driving away. The dog was captured and taken to Dallas Animal Services.

Shortly after the video was released, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the man's arrest.

Police were able to trace Zuniga's vehicle to his home and executed a search warrant the next morning. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Dallas County Jail.