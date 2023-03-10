Dallas police, PETA looking to identify man seen on video dumping dog on Dowdy Ferry Road

DPD, PETA looking to identify man seen on video dumping dog on Dowdy Ferry Road

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Officials are seeking public assistance in identifiying a man who was seen on video abandoning a dog on the side of a southern Dallas road Wednesday evening.

The video—released by the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission—shows a light-skinned, dark-haired man driving a white SUV pull onto the side of Dowdy Ferry Road and open his trunk. A German Shepherd is then seen jumping out of the car, unsure of the circumstance.

The Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission

A woman is heard yelling in the background, as well as a neighbor who noticed the dumping taking place. The man then proceeded to get back into his car and drove away, leaving the dog chasing after him.

The dog was later captured and taken to Dallas Animal Services; However, residents around this part of town say they see this way too often, and that most times, the dogs aren't so lucky.

"This happens all the time. We had seven dogs dumped in seven days like two weeks ago," said Jeremy Boss, the president of the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission.

In fact, Boss says in the near decade that the nonprofit organization has been working to stop these crimes, they've seen thousands of dog dumpings.

"Every one of my members of [the] Dowdy Ferry Animal Comission have broken down at least once," he said. "Sometimes we get desensitized and other times we break."

At this time, the man has not been caught and the Dallas Police Department is still searching for leads. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

In a press release sent out Friday, PETA stated neighbors who rescued the dog reported that his collar "was so tight that it was barely visible," and that other than a minor injury to his leg, he was in good health.

"Don't let this moment go away and forget what you saw. Because I guarantee there will be more dogs coming out and more dogs are being dumped," Boss said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's animal cruelty team at 469-504-3394.