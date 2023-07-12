Dallas police officers save woman from car submerged in lake

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two Dallas police officers saved a woman from a vehicle submerged in Lake Bachman hours after July 4th celebrations ended.

Just after 3 a.m. on July 5, officers were responding to a call for service in the 2900 block of Shorecrest Drive.

According to the report, when officers arrived, they saw a vehicle in the lake.

Sergeants Paul Kessenich and Matt Carlson jumped into Lake Bachman and swam the victim to safety.

Officers pulled the unconscious woman out of the water onto the dock and performed CPR, resuscitating her.

DFR responded and transported her to a local hospital.