Dallas police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

DALLAS — Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., Dallas police responded to the scene in the 2800 block of W. Northwest Highway, where a woman was hit while crossing the street at Community Drive. Officers say the woman and a man did not use a crosswalk. When they just reached the center median, a white Dodge Challenger driving east hit the woman and kept driving.

One witness on the scene told CBS News Texas the woman was his friend. Sylvestor Sneed said she was headed to the nearby gas station when a speeding car came through.

"They didn't stop. They just kept going," Sneed said. "It happened just that fast."

The woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. The man walking with her was not injured.

Police are searching for the suspect and the Challenger, which had no license plates.

Dallas Police Department

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.