Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

Woman hit by car, killed in Dallas
Woman hit by car, killed in Dallas 00:40

DALLAS — Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., Dallas police responded to the scene in the 2800 block of W. Northwest Highway, where a woman was hit while crossing the street at Community Drive. Officers say the woman and a man did not use a crosswalk. When they just reached the center median, a white Dodge Challenger driving east hit the woman and kept driving. 

One witness on the scene told CBS News Texas the woman was his friend. Sylvestor Sneed said she was headed to the nearby gas station when a speeding car came through. 

"They didn't stop. They just kept going," Sneed said. "It happened just that fast."

The woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. The man walking with her was not injured.

Police are searching for the suspect and the Challenger, which had no license plates.  

7ce20ee7-ede0-40cb-bbdf-3bb7eefb86d8.png
Dallas Police Department

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Johannah Grenaway

Johannah Grenaway is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She creates engaging and impactful content, placing the latest updates right in the palm of the community's hands. She's been serving North Texas since she joined CBS Texas in June 2023.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 9:30 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.