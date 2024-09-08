Dallas police launch homicide investigation after man found shot inside vehicle

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man following a disturbance that led to a shooting.

At approximately 12:05 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Dixon Avenue. Initial reports indicate that a disturbance at the location escalated when unknown suspects opened fire.

Further investigation revealed that a crash happened shortly after. Officers found Danyeal Garrett shot inside a vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Garrett to a local hospital, where he died.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Shelton at 214-671-4740 or via email at c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.