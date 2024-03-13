Dallas police identify 1 of 3 shooting victims; No longer searching for suspects

DALLAS – Police have identified one of the three men who were fatally shot Monday night in Dallas.

Around 11:45 p.m. Monday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the 7700 block of Harry Hines Blvd. The victim who was in that vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Jesus Garcia, went to a local hospital where he died from gunshot injuries.

After checking the registration of the vehicle, police went to the residence it was connected to, in the 2300 block of Gilford Street. When they arrived about 30 minutes later, they found two people who were fatally shot.

Police also say that the two men in the home were who shot at Garcia. They also say Garcia returned fire at the two men.

Because of this, police do not believe there are other suspects.

Police say the incidents are not random and that it was in connection to criminal activity.