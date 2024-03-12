3 fatally shot in Dallas overnight, no suspect in custody

No suspect in custody after 3 people were fatally shot

No suspect in custody after 3 people were fatally shot

No suspect in custody after 3 people were fatally shot

DALLAS – Three people were fatally shot overnight in connection to criminal activity, police say.

Dallas police were called to the 7700 block of Harry Hines Blvd on Monday, March 11 around 11:45 p.m. At that location, they found an abandoned vehicle.

The victim who was in that vehicle was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After checking the registration of the vehicle, police went to the residence it was connected to, in the 2300 block of Gilford Street. When they arrived about 30 minutes later, they found two people who were fatally shot.

Police say the two incidents are related and not random. There is no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Walton at 214-701-8453 or christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.