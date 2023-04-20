Dallas police continue search for suspect in Deep Ellum double shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting that happened in Deep Ellum on March 15.

Security camera footage has been released from outside the Bitter End bar, showing the suspect as they approached the bar and fired multiple rounds that hit two people.

The two victims were taken to a hospital where they died. They were later identified as Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30. A third victim was hit by a bullet fragment but had non-life threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the unknown gunman ran northbound on Elm Street.

If you know anything about the shooting or the identity of the suspect, call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3657.