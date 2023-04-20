Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police continue search for suspect in Deep Ellum double shooting

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Police stepping up patrols after fatal double shooting in Deep Ellum
Police stepping up patrols after fatal double shooting in Deep Ellum 02:18

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting that happened in Deep Ellum on March 15.

Security camera footage has been released from outside the Bitter End bar, showing the suspect as they approached the bar and fired multiple rounds that hit two people.

The two victims were taken to a hospital where they died. They were later identified as Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30. A third victim was hit by a bullet fragment but had non-life threatening injuries. 

After the shooting, the unknown gunman ran northbound on Elm Street. 

If you know anything about the shooting or the identity of the suspect, call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3657.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 9:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.